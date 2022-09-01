Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bumble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,036. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

