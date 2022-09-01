Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.37. 20,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,307. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Bunge by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

