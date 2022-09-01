Bunzl plc (BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on January 4th

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bunzl Price Performance
Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($33.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,962.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,908.22. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The stock has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,124.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl
In related news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
