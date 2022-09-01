Bunzl plc (BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on January 4th

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($33.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,962.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,908.22. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The stock has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,124.24.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

