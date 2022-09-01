C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

