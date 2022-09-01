Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 58,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

