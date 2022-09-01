Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3,239.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,680 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 586,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $392.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

