Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 872 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,013. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

