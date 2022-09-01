Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.23. 66,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.