Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

