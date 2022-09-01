Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 430,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,919. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

