CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CAE Trading Down 4.0 %

CAE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 13,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,497. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAE by 27.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.