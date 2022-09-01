CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CAE Trading Down 4.0 %
CAE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 13,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,497. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
