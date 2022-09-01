Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

