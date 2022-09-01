Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.