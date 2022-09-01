Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,573. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.