Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,488. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

