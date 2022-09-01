Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.28. 47,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

