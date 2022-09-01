Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

SLYG stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 83,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,334. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

