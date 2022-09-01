Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.92. 109,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.