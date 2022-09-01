Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

