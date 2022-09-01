Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMCL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,169. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

