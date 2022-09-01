California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,290 shares of company stock worth $193,222 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 186,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,012. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

