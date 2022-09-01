Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Head to Head Analysis

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $75.43, suggesting a potential upside of 77.23%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.9% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45% Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.28 $365.15 million $14.69 2.90 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.90 $11.63 million $1.07 6.73

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

