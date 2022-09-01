Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

