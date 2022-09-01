Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.44.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBK stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
