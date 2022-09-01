Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

