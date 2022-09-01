Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price to C$94.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.52.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

