Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

VEEV stock traded down $32.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.07. 66,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

