Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 40772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.
