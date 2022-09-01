Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

