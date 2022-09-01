Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

CWB stock opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$24.11 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.11.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. Insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

