Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. 109,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,011. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.