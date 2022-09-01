Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

PXD traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.96. 90,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,658. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

