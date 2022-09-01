Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $48.48. 486,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,368,939. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

