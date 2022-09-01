Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 139,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

