Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 86,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

