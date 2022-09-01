Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 128,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.81. 91,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,555. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

