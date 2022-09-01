Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.79. 578,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,283. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

