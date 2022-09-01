Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,804,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $111.94.

