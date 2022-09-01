Capital Analysts LLC Sells 33,732 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

