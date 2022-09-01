Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

