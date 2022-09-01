Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FDLO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

