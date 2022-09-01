Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

