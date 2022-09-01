Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 0.7 %

Capri stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,281. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

