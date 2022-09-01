Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Update

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 186,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 4,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,412. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

