Carbon Coin Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon Coin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Carbon Coin Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.