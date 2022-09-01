Carbon Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $197,768.49 and approximately $1.61 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.
Carbon Coin Trading
