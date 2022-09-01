Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.52

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 8865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

