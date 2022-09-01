CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

CargoX (CXO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $36.11 million and $2,771.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CargoX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

