CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.91

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 8218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

