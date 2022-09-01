Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 747,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 244.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,630. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $522.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

