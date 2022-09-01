Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 54,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 49.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 3.1 %

About Cars.com

Cars.com stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 504,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,223. The firm has a market cap of $838.80 million, a PE ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

